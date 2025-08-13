Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) is 7.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) stock price up 6.99% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.72. CATX’s price has ranged from $1.60 to $16.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -9.86% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.46%. With a float of $57.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 140 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Perspective Therapeutics Inc is 22.41%, while institutional ownership is 66.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28 ’25, was worth 49,384. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 22,026 shares at a rate of $2.24, taking the stock ownership to the 59,383 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,650 for $2.21, making the entire transaction worth $10,288. This insider now owns 4,650 shares in total.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.94% during the next five years compared to -9.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 17.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 200.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.41%.

During the past 100 days, Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s (CATX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.08 in the near term. At $4.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.57. The third support level lies at $3.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 295.43 million, the company has a total of 74,228K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,450 K while annual income is -79,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 340 K while its latest quarter income was -18,180 K.