Power Integrations Inc (POWI) volume exceeds 0.85 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) opened higher 5.43% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $43.84. Price fluctuations for POWI have ranged from $39.53 to $69.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -29.52%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.10% at the time writing. With a float of $54.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 865 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.83%, operating margin of 4.72%, and the pretax margin is 7.43%.

Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Power Integrations Inc is 2.28%, while institutional ownership is 103.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 93,759. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 02 ’25, when Company’s VP Corporate Development sold 1,088 for $50.89, making the entire transaction worth $55,365. This insider now owns 141,765 shares in total.

Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.36) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.84% during the next five years compared to -29.52% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Power Integrations Inc (POWI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Looking closely at Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.35%.

During the past 100 days, Power Integrations Inc’s (POWI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.86 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.01 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.03. However, in the short run, Power Integrations Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.94. Second resistance stands at $47.65. The third major resistance level sits at $49.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.76.

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) Key Stats

There are currently 56,096K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 418,970 K according to its annual income of 32,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 115,850 K and its income totaled 1,370 K.