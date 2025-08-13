POWW (Outdoor Holding Co) climbed 7.76 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Outdoor Holding Co (NASDAQ: POWW) was 7.76% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. A 52-week range for POWW has been $0.95 – $2.13.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -28.96% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.76%. With a float of $88.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.11 million.

The firm has a total of 81 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 86.93%, operating margin of -120.87%, and the pretax margin is -119.3%.

Outdoor Holding Co (POWW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Outdoor Holding Co stocks. The insider ownership of Outdoor Holding Co is 24.84%, while institutional ownership is 50.49%.

Outdoor Holding Co (POWW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Outdoor Holding Co (NASDAQ: POWW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Outdoor Holding Co (POWW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Outdoor Holding Co (POWW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Outdoor Holding Co, POWW], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.06%.

During the past 100 days, Outdoor Holding Co’s (POWW) raw stochastic average was set at 16.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0648 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0819 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2734, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4163. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2904. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3309. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4017. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1791, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1083. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0678.

Outdoor Holding Co (NASDAQ: POWW) Key Stats

There are 117,111K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 146.39 million. As of now, sales total 49,400 K while income totals -130,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,860 K while its last quarter net income were -6,460 K.