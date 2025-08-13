Precigen Inc (PGEN) volume exceeds 2.25 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) on Tuesday, soared 3.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. Within the past 52 weeks, PGEN’s price has moved between $0.65 and $2.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 25.76% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.00%. With a float of $146.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 143 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.17%, operating margin of -3171.03%, and the pretax margin is -3770.86%.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Precigen Inc is 50.45%, while institutional ownership is 27.57%.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.09) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Precigen Inc (PGEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.53 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 126.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.43%.

During the past 100 days, Precigen Inc’s (PGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 74.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1220 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1221 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6198, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3734. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8333 in the near term. At $1.8665, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9232. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7434, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6535.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 531.32 million based on 295,180K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,930 K and income totals -126,240 K. The company made 1,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -54,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.