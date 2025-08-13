Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL) posted a 17.46% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: PAL) kicked off on Tuesday, up 23.95% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.97. Over the past 52 weeks, PAL has traded in a range of $5.88-$20.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.58%. With a float of $20.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.74 million.

The firm has a total of 671 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.13%, operating margin of -1.83%, and the pretax margin is -3.06%.

Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Proficient Auto Logistics Inc is 23.04%, while institutional ownership is 71.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 406,424. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 49,300 shares at a rate of $8.24, taking the stock ownership to the 836,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,000 for $8.15, making the entire transaction worth $122,261. This insider now owns 885,472 shares in total.

Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.06) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: PAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Proficient Auto Logistics Inc’s (PAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Proficient Auto Logistics Inc, PAL], we can find that recorded value of 0.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.40%.

During the past 100 days, Proficient Auto Logistics Inc’s (PAL) raw stochastic average was set at 31.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.61 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.49. The third major resistance level sits at $9.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.88.

Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: PAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 200.31 million has total of 27,069K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 240,850 K in contrast with the sum of -8,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 95,210 K and last quarter income was -3,190 K.