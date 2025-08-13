Progressive Corp (PGR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 22,004 M

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) on Tuesday, plunged -0.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $244.88. Within the past 52 weeks, PGR’s price has moved between $216.26 and $292.99.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 16.48% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.63%. With a float of $584.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 66308 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.3%, operating margin of 16.02%, and the pretax margin is 15.94%.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Progressive Corp is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 87.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 4,153,335. In this transaction VP and Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 16,664 shares at a rate of $249.24, taking the stock ownership to the 228,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 3,191 for $249.24, making the entire transaction worth $795,325. This insider now owns 37,977 shares in total.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 3.67) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.91% during the next five years compared to 16.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Progressive Corp (PGR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.76, a number that is poised to hit 3.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.32%.

During the past 100 days, Progressive Corp’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.06 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $256.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $260.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $245.27 in the near term. At $247.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $249.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $241.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $239.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $237.09.

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 142.47 billion based on 586,208K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 75,372 M and income totals 8,480 M. The company made 22,004 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,175 M in sales during its previous quarter.