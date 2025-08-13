Prologis Inc (PLD) with a beta value of 1.27 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) opened higher 0.70% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $104.08. Price fluctuations for PLD have ranged from $85.35 to $132.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 10.82%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.36% at the time writing. With a float of $923.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $928.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2703 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.67%, operating margin of 51.47%, and the pretax margin is 44.69%.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Prologis Inc is 0.44%, while institutional ownership is 94.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 05 ’25, was worth 1,305,784. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 10,997 shares at a rate of $118.74, taking the stock ownership to the 7,977 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,997 for $118.74, making the entire transaction worth $1,305,830.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.64) by 0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.13% during the next five years compared to 10.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Prologis Inc (PLD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prologis Inc (PLD)

Looking closely at Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD), its last 5-days average volume was 2.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.81%.

During the past 100 days, Prologis Inc’s (PLD) raw stochastic average was set at 66.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.42. However, in the short run, Prologis Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $105.36. Second resistance stands at $105.92. The third major resistance level sits at $106.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $102.30.

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) Key Stats

There are currently 928,063K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,202 M according to its annual income of 3,732 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,184 M and its income totaled 571,230 K.