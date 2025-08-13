Quantum Corp (QMCO) volume exceeds 0.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) on Tuesday, plunged -3.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.66. Within the past 52 weeks, QMCO’s price has moved between $2.22 and $90.64.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 18.45% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 94.40%. With a float of $6.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.53 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.05%, operating margin of -0.42%, and the pretax margin is -43.7%.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quantum Corp is 7.21%, while institutional ownership is 10.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 1,727. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 179 shares at a rate of $9.65, taking the stock ownership to the 24,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,784 for $9.65, making the entire transaction worth $26,862. This insider now owns 110,848 shares in total.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Quantum Corp (QMCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -25.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Corp (QMCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.72%.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Corp’s (QMCO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.00 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.59. However, in the short run, Quantum Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.79. Second resistance stands at $8.14. The third major resistance level sits at $8.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.19.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 48.50 million based on 6,950K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 311,600 K and income totals -41,290 K. The company made 72,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -71,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.