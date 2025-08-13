Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) is expecting 77.67% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 14.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.6. Over the past 52 weeks, QNCX has traded in a range of $0.51-$2.45.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.53% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.01%. With a float of $41.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.62 million.

The firm has a total of 36 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.24%, operating margin of -25690.48%, and the pretax margin is -29104.17%.

Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quince Therapeutics Inc is 23.46%, while institutional ownership is 9.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30 ’24, was worth 53,900. In this transaction CEO AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of this company bought 77,000 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 843,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29 ’24, when Company’s CEO AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER bought 77,500 for $0.69, making the entire transaction worth $53,475. This insider now owns 766,941 shares in total.

Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.1) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.79% during the next five years compared to 7.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quince Therapeutics Inc’s (QNCX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quince Therapeutics Inc, QNCX], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.83%.

During the past 100 days, Quince Therapeutics Inc’s (QNCX) raw stochastic average was set at 83.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1324 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1135 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5588, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4898. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9876. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1453. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3605. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6147, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3995. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2418.

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 98.13 million has total of 53,624K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -56,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -15,030 K.