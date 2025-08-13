Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) is expecting -11.54% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) opened lower -4.96% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Price fluctuations for RXT have ranged from $1.00 to $3.41 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -50.09%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.03% at the time writing. With a float of $61.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.51%, operating margin of -9.88%, and the pretax margin is -12.79%.

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rackspace Technology Inc is 74.03%, while institutional ownership is 17.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 975,841. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 521,840 shares at a rate of $1.87, taking the stock ownership to the 4,368,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,217 for $1.87, making the entire transaction worth $37,806. This insider now owns 1,917,446 shares in total.

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.07) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.03% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Looking closely at Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.40%.

During the past 100 days, Rackspace Technology Inc’s (RXT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0828 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0999 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3003, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9187. However, in the short run, Rackspace Technology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1933. Second resistance stands at $1.2367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0333.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) Key Stats

There are currently 237,389K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 273.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,737 M according to its annual income of -858,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 666,300 K and its income totaled -54,500 K.