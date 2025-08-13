Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) with a beta value of 1.61 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) stock price up 3.85% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $288.56. RL’s price has ranged from $157.84 to $306.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.45% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.12%. With a float of $37.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.70 million.

The firm has a total of 23400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.2%, operating margin of 13.89%, and the pretax margin is 13.89%.

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Ralph Lauren Corp is 38.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 71,483,750. In this transaction Exec. Chair, Chief Creative of this company sold 265,000 shares at a rate of $269.75, taking the stock ownership to the 35,854 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman proposed sale 265,000 for $274.80, making the entire transaction worth $72,822,000.

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 2.54 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.39% during the next five years compared to 18.45% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ralph Lauren Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.53, a number that is poised to hit 3.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ralph Lauren Corp, RL], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.55%.

During the past 100 days, Ralph Lauren Corp’s (RL) raw stochastic average was set at 94.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.69 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 8.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $283.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $247.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $303.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $306.59. The third major resistance level sits at $313.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $293.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $286.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $283.13.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.16 billion, the company has a total of 60,324K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,079 M while annual income is 742,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,719 M while its latest quarter income was 220,400 K.