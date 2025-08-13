Rambus Inc (RMBS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.59%

On Tuesday, Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) was 5.04% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $72.77. A 52-week range for RMBS has been $37.42 – $76.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.34%. With a float of $106.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.59 million.

In an organization with 712 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.29%, operating margin of 36.98%, and the pretax margin is 39.78%.

Rambus Inc (RMBS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rambus Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Rambus Inc is 0.76%, while institutional ownership is 93.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 551,448. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $73.53, taking the stock ownership to the 38,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,500 for $73.53, making the entire transaction worth $551,447.

Rambus Inc (RMBS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.4) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.34% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rambus Inc (RMBS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.09 million. That was better than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.82%.

During the past 100 days, Rambus Inc’s (RMBS) raw stochastic average was set at 99.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.44. However, in the short run, Rambus Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.93. Second resistance stands at $79.42. The third major resistance level sits at $82.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.85. The third support level lies at $69.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) Key Stats

There are 107,594K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.22 billion. As of now, sales total 556,620 K while income totals 179,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 172,210 K while its last quarter net income were 57,940 K.