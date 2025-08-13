Range Resources Corp (RRC) volume exceeds 2.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) opened higher 0.03% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $34.17. Price fluctuations for RRC have ranged from $27.55 to $43.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.52% at the time writing. With a float of $234.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.51 million.

In an organization with 565 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.79%, operating margin of 27.75%, and the pretax margin is 18.45%.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corp is 1.37%, while institutional ownership is 98.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 547,400. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 4,200 for $40.16, making the entire transaction worth $168,672. This insider now owns 13,663 shares in total.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.37) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Range Resources Corp (RRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.50%.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corp’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 29.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.92 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.84. However, in the short run, Range Resources Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.44. Second resistance stands at $34.69. The third major resistance level sits at $34.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.34.

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

There are currently 238,191K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,417 M according to its annual income of 266,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 856,280 K and its income totaled 237,580 K.