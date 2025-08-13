Recent developments with CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.72 cents.

CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CVBF) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.73% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.81. Over the past 52 weeks, CVBF has traded in a range of $16.01-$24.58.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -0.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.85%. With a float of $129.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1089 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.69%, operating margin of 54.33%, and the pretax margin is 54.33%.

CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of CVB Financial Corp is 6.17%, while institutional ownership is 75.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 999,999. In this transaction Director of this company bought 53,567 shares at a rate of $18.67, taking the stock ownership to the 718,688 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 8,289 for $23.80, making the entire transaction worth $197,279. This insider now owns 42,842 shares in total.

CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.35) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.85% per share during the next fiscal year.

CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CVBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CVB Financial Corp’s (CVBF) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CVBF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.89%.

During the past 100 days, CVB Financial Corp’s (CVBF) raw stochastic average was set at 69.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.96 in the near term. At $20.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.66. The third support level lies at $18.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CVBF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.72 billion has total of 137,818K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 684,590 K in contrast with the sum of 200,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 158,950 K and last quarter income was 50,560 K.