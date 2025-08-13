Recent developments with D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.35 cents.

On Tuesday, D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) was 2.13% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $154.96. A 52-week range for DHI has been $110.44 – $199.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 27.31%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.93%. With a float of $263.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14766 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.8%, operating margin of 14.15%, and the pretax margin is 15.17%.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward D.R. Horton Inc stocks. The insider ownership of D.R. Horton Inc is 11.74%, while institutional ownership is 86.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 274,552. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,150 for $127.70, making the entire transaction worth $274,552. This insider now owns 2,193 shares in total.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 3.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 4.16) by -0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.37% during the next five years compared to 27.31% growth over the previous five years of trading.

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.48, a number that is poised to hit 3.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

The latest stats from [D.R. Horton Inc, DHI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.02 million was inferior to 3.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.69%.

During the past 100 days, D.R. Horton Inc’s (DHI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.84 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.01 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $159.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $161.71. The third major resistance level sits at $164.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $152.65. The third support level lies at $150.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) Key Stats

There are 298,124K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 47.18 billion. As of now, sales total 36,801 M while income totals 4,756 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,226 M while its last quarter net income were 1,025 M.