Recent developments with Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.96 cents.

On Tuesday, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) opened higher 0.96% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $36.63. Price fluctuations for FYBR have ranged from $27.19 to $39.21 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 53.04% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.29% at the time writing. With a float of $235.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.30 million.

In an organization with 13000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.23%, operating margin of 5.56%, and the pretax margin is -6.55%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Frontier Communications Parent Inc is 6.06%, while institutional ownership is 85.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,654,449. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Consumer sold 36,000 for $36.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,296,360. This insider now owns 76,523 shares in total.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.18) by -0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.35% during the next five years compared to 53.04% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.37%.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s (FYBR) raw stochastic average was set at 86.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.85. However, in the short run, Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.14. Second resistance stands at $37.31. The third major resistance level sits at $37.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.44. The third support level lies at $36.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) Key Stats

There are currently 250,314K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,937 M according to its annual income of -322,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,539 M and its income totaled -123,000 K.