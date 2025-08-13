Recent developments with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.40 cents.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) was 3.36% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $719.24. A 52-week range for GS has been $439.38 – $737.88.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 14.03% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.75%. With a float of $301.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 46500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.29%, operating margin of 15.68%, and the pretax margin is 15.68%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Goldman Sachs Group, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 75.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 4,706,944. In this transaction Chairman of the Board and CEO of this company sold 6,608 shares at a rate of $712.31, taking the stock ownership to the 126,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 6,008 for $717.39, making the entire transaction worth $4,310,059. This insider now owns 65,761 shares in total.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 8.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 6.92) by 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.68% during the next five years compared to 14.03% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 45.38, a number that is poised to hit 10.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 53.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.26%.

During the past 100 days, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc’s (GS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.05 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $683.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $605.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $752.89 in the near term. At $762.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $776.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $729.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $714.84. The third support level lies at $705.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) Key Stats

There are 302,721K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 225.04 billion. As of now, sales total 53,512 M while income totals 14,276 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,583 M while its last quarter net income were 3,723 M.