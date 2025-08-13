Recent developments with Mastercard Incorporated (MA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.99 cents.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $573.59. Over the past 52 weeks, MA has traded in a range of $453.89-$594.71.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 11.82% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.16%. With a float of $820.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $899.00 million.

In an organization with 35300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 76.55%, operating margin of 55.78%, and the pretax margin is 54.43%.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Mastercard Incorporated is 9.19%, while institutional ownership is 81.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 3,828,164. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,758 shares at a rate of $566.46, taking the stock ownership to the 31,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 6,758 for $569.81, making the entire transaction worth $3,850,776.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 3.89 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 3.75) by 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.82% during the next five years compared to 11.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mastercard Incorporated’s (MA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.82, a number that is poised to hit 4.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.85%.

During the past 100 days, Mastercard Incorporated’s (MA) raw stochastic average was set at 84.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.69 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.02 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $564.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $544.53. However, in the short run, Mastercard Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $578.18. Second resistance stands at $582.18. The third major resistance level sits at $586.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $570.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $566.46. The third support level lies at $562.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 519.07 billion has total of 904,012K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 28,167 M in contrast with the sum of 12,874 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,133 M and last quarter income was 3,701 M.