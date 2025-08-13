Recent developments with POET Technologies Inc (POET) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.39 cents.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) on Tuesday, plunged -7.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.52. Within the past 52 weeks, POET’s price has moved between $2.46 and $7.79.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -13.09% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 156.55%. With a float of $89.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.60 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -387.41%, operating margin of -17286.15%, and the pretax margin is -22376.74%.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of POET Technologies Inc is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.48%.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.08) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 156.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Trading Performance Indicators

POET Technologies Inc (POET) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.89 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 983.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of POET Technologies Inc (POET)

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) saw its 5-day average volume 1.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.89%.

During the past 100 days, POET Technologies Inc’s (POET) raw stochastic average was set at 44.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.37 in the near term. At $5.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.63. The third support level lies at $4.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 462.06 million based on 90,596K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 40 K and income totals -56,700 K. The company made 170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.