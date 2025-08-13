Recent developments with Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.92 cents.

On Tuesday, Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) opened higher 3.86% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $18.12. Price fluctuations for PFS have ranged from $14.34 to $22.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -9.56% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.06% at the time writing. With a float of $116.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1801 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.15%, operating margin of 34.01%, and the pretax margin is 28.24%.

Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Provident Financial Services Inc is 6.08%, while institutional ownership is 74.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 84,186. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 55,668 for $17.07, making the entire transaction worth $949,974. This insider now owns 601,050 shares in total.

Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.47) by -0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.04%.

During the past 100 days, Provident Financial Services Inc’s (PFS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.47 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.06 in the near term. At $19.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.04. The third support level lies at $17.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) Key Stats

There are currently 130,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,140 M according to its annual income of 115,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 343,380 K and its income totaled 71,980 K.