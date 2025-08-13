Recent developments with Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.04 cents.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock price up 7.32% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.51. SFIX’s price has ranged from $2.21 to $6.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.76%. With a float of $106.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.24 million.

In an organization with 4570 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.67%, operating margin of -5.46%, and the pretax margin is -4.52%.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Stitch Fix Inc is 18.13%, while institutional ownership is 74.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 166,902. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 31,248 shares at a rate of $5.34, taking the stock ownership to the 498,621 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 31,248 for $5.34, making the entire transaction worth $166,901.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stitch Fix Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.01%.

During the past 100 days, Stitch Fix Inc’s (SFIX) raw stochastic average was set at 81.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.16. However, in the short run, Stitch Fix Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.98. Second resistance stands at $5.12. The third major resistance level sits at $5.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. The third support level lies at $4.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 631.55 million, the company has a total of 130,487K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,337 M while annual income is -128,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 325,020 K while its latest quarter income was -7,380 K.