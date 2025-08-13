Recent developments with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.42 cents.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) on Tuesday, soared 3.62% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.74. Within the past 52 weeks, SMFG’s price has moved between $11.83 and $16.74.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 4.74% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.95%. With a float of $6.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.43 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 122978 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.38%, operating margin of 28.83%, and the pretax margin is 22.94%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 1.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19 ’24, was worth 551,773,323. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,247,081 shares at a rate of $59.67, taking the stock ownership to the 9,247,081 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.1) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.95% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.92% during the next five years compared to 4.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.41%.

During the past 100 days, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR’s (SMFG) raw stochastic average was set at 91.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.40 in the near term. At $16.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.03. The third support level lies at $15.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 104.82 billion based on 6,474,931K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,578 M and income totals 3,364 M. The company made 16,354 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,601 M in sales during its previous quarter.