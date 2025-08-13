Recent developments with Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -1.17 cents.

On Tuesday, Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) opened higher 4.26% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.1. Price fluctuations for WVE have ranged from $5.04 to $16.74 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 34.27%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -65.21% at the time writing. With a float of $127.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 288 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -152.76%, and the pretax margin is -138.24%.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wave Life Sciences Ltd is 20.13%, while institutional ownership is 79.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 42,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,872 shares at a rate of $8.75, taking the stock ownership to the 5,716,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,127 for $8.75, making the entire transaction worth $9,861. This insider now owns 14,988 shares in total.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.3) by -0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.16% during the next five years compared to 34.27% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)

The latest stats from [Wave Life Sciences Ltd, WVE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.44 million was superior to 1.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.09%.

During the past 100 days, Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s (WVE) raw stochastic average was set at 56.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.49 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.73. The third major resistance level sits at $8.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.03. The third support level lies at $7.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) Key Stats

There are currently 159,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 108,300 K according to its annual income of -97,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,700 K and its income totaled -50,470 K.