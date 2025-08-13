Recent developments with Welltower Inc (WELL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.91 cents.

On Tuesday, Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) was -1.93% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $168.03. A 52-week range for WELL has been $115.18 – $171.09.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -7.23%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.66%. With a float of $667.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 685 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.71%, operating margin of 15.49%, and the pretax margin is 12.41%.

Welltower Inc (WELL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Welltower Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Welltower Inc is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 96.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 3,029,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $151.46, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 30 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,000 for $151.35, making the entire transaction worth $605,410.

Welltower Inc (WELL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.35) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.62% during the next five years compared to -7.23% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Welltower Inc (WELL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 74.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Welltower Inc (WELL)

The latest stats from [Welltower Inc, WELL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.55 million was inferior to 2.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.38%.

During the past 100 days, Welltower Inc’s (WELL) raw stochastic average was set at 84.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.09 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $144.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $167.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $170.07. The third major resistance level sits at $172.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.54. The third support level lies at $156.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) Key Stats

There are 668,826K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 110.07 billion. As of now, sales total 7,991 M while income totals 951,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,548 M while its last quarter net income were 301,890 K.