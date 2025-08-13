Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) last year’s performance of -7.83% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) opened higher 3.65% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $137.95. Price fluctuations for RRX have ranged from $90.56 to $185.28 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -12.27%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.93% at the time writing. With a float of $65.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.0%, operating margin of 11.01%, and the pretax margin is 5.02%.

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Regal Rexnord Corp is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 106.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 1,486,564. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 10,593 shares at a rate of $140.33, taking the stock ownership to the 175,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,593 for $140.33, making the entire transaction worth $1,486,564.

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 2.48) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.68% during the next five years compared to -12.27% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.76, a number that is poised to hit 2.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Looking closely at Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.85%.

During the past 100 days, Regal Rexnord Corp’s (RRX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.84 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.42. However, in the short run, Regal Rexnord Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $145.06. Second resistance stands at $147.12. The third major resistance level sits at $150.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $134.04.

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) Key Stats

There are currently 66,374K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,034 M according to its annual income of 196,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,496 M and its income totaled 79,200 K.