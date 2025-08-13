Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) with a beta value of 2.23 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) was 13.87% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $27.47. A 52-week range for REZI has been $14.18 – $29.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 15.89%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.81%. With a float of $135.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.84%, operating margin of 7.88%, and the pretax margin is -8.57%.

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Resideo Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Resideo Technologies Inc is 8.86%, while institutional ownership is 94.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 12,506,713. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 457,508 shares at a rate of $27.34, taking the stock ownership to the 11,138,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 448,887 for $27.30, making the entire transaction worth $12,254,750. This insider now owns 10,681,307 shares in total.

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.62) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.81% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.01% during the next five years compared to 15.89% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Looking closely at Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.89%.

During the past 100 days, Resideo Technologies Inc’s (REZI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.72. However, in the short run, Resideo Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.24. Second resistance stands at $33.21. The third major resistance level sits at $34.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.08.

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) Key Stats

There are 148,763K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.65 billion. As of now, sales total 6,761 M while income totals 116,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,943 M while its last quarter net income were -825,000 K.