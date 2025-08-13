Robert Half Inc (RHI) last year’s performance of -50.58% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) stock price up 3.38% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $33.68. RHI’s price has ranged from $33.18 to $78.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -8.96%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -39.91%. With a float of $98.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 116100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.0%, operating margin of 2.98%, and the pretax margin is 4.57%.

Robert Half Inc (RHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Robert Half Inc is 3.31%, while institutional ownership is 93.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’24, was worth 76,729. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,032 shares at a rate of $74.35, taking the stock ownership to the 12,310 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,032 for $73.70, making the entire transaction worth $76,058.

Robert Half Inc (RHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.64 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.91% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.67% during the next five years compared to -8.96% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Robert Half Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half Inc (RHI)

Looking closely at Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.15%.

During the past 100 days, Robert Half Inc’s (RHI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.26 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.79. However, in the short run, Robert Half Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.26. Second resistance stands at $35.70. The third major resistance level sits at $36.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.66.

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.54 billion, the company has a total of 101,739K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,796 M while annual income is 251,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,370 M while its latest quarter income was 40,970 K.