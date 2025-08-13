RumbleON Inc (RMBL) volume exceeds 39.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) kicked off on Tuesday, up 60.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.0. Over the past 52 weeks, RMBL has traded in a range of $1.46-$7.06.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 44.05%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.29%. With a float of $21.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.41%, operating margin of -4.53%, and the pretax margin is -9.84%.

RumbleON Inc (RMBL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of RumbleON Inc is 42.48%, while institutional ownership is 44.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19 ’24, was worth 1,460,212. In this transaction Member of 10% Group of this company bought 349,333 shares at a rate of $4.18, taking the stock ownership to the 7,075,815 shares.

RumbleON Inc (RMBL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.98% during the next five years compared to 44.05% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RumbleON Inc’s (RMBL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RumbleON Inc (RMBL)

Looking closely at RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), its last 5-days average volume was 8.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.97%.

During the past 100 days, RumbleON Inc’s (RMBL) raw stochastic average was set at 79.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. However, in the short run, RumbleON Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.71. Second resistance stands at $4.22. The third major resistance level sits at $4.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.27.

RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 121.53 million has total of 37,788K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,209 M in contrast with the sum of -78,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 244,700 K and last quarter income was -9,700 K.