RXO Inc (RXO) 20 Days SMA touches -4.70%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) was 6.11% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.25. A 52-week range for RXO has been $12.19 – $31.98.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.40%. With a float of $160.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9873 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.45%, operating margin of -1.15%, and the pretax margin is -5.83%.

RXO Inc (RXO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RXO Inc stocks. The insider ownership of RXO Inc is 2.03%, while institutional ownership is 106.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 124,875. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $16.65, taking the stock ownership to the 16,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 8,700 for $14.41, making the entire transaction worth $125,354. This insider now owns 8,700 shares in total.

RXO Inc (RXO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.05) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RXO Inc (RXO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc (RXO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.62 million, its volume of 2.23 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.94%.

During the past 100 days, RXO Inc’s (RXO) raw stochastic average was set at 39.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.49 in the near term. At $15.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.69.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) Key Stats

There are 163,987K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.48 billion. As of now, sales total 4,550 M while income totals -290,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,419 M while its last quarter net income were -9,000 K.