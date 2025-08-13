Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) is expecting 188.52% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) was 9.14% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. A 52-week range for SGMT has been $1.73 – $11.41.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -16.85% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -46.97%. With a float of $25.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.67 million.

The firm has a total of 14 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sagimet Biosciences Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Sagimet Biosciences Inc is 20.00%, while institutional ownership is 36.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 598,115. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 65,478 shares at a rate of $9.13, taking the stock ownership to the 689,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 8,277 for $9.13, making the entire transaction worth $75,607. This insider now owns 106,936 shares in total.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.35) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -21.33% during the next five years compared to -16.85% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sagimet Biosciences Inc, SGMT], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.12%.

During the past 100 days, Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s (SGMT) raw stochastic average was set at 80.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.82 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.12. The third major resistance level sits at $10.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.12.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Key Stats

There are 30,675K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 292.94 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -45,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -18,180 K.