Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 933,310 K

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) kicked off on Tuesday, up 6.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.85. Over the past 52 weeks, SBH has traded in a range of $7.54-$14.79.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -8.67% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.17%. With a float of $98.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.44 million.

In an organization with 27000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.39%, operating margin of 8.95%, and the pretax margin is 7.12%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 126.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 52,830. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 4,500 shares at a rate of $11.74, taking the stock ownership to the 366,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $12.02, making the entire transaction worth $30,049. This insider now owns 7,912 shares in total.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.47) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.36% during the next five years compared to -8.67% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s (SBH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.2 million. That was better than the volume of 2.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.72%.

During the past 100 days, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s (SBH) raw stochastic average was set at 99.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.24. However, in the short run, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.80. Second resistance stands at $13.04. The third major resistance level sits at $13.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.47.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.24 billion has total of 98,945K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,717 M in contrast with the sum of 153,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 933,310 K and last quarter income was 45,720 K.