Sanmina Corp (SANM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.92 million

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $119.16. Over the past 52 weeks, SANM has traded in a range of $62.76-$122.94.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 14.62%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.64%. With a float of $51.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.65%, operating margin of 4.54%, and the pretax margin is 4.38%.

Sanmina Corp (SANM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Sanmina Corp is 3.45%, while institutional ownership is 97.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 29 ’25, was worth 66,761. In this transaction Director of this company sold 787 shares at a rate of $84.83, taking the stock ownership to the 9,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 29 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 787 for $84.83, making the entire transaction worth $66,761.

Sanmina Corp (SANM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.27) by 0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to 14.62% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sanmina Corp’s (SANM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.51 million, its volume of 0.79 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.85%.

During the past 100 days, Sanmina Corp’s (SANM) raw stochastic average was set at 99.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.04 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $125.38 in the near term. At $126.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $129.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $116.68.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.60 billion has total of 53,284K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,568 M in contrast with the sum of 222,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,042 M and last quarter income was 68,620 K.