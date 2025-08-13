Schneider National Inc (SNDR) posted a -0.65% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) was 4.10% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $23.63. A 52-week range for SNDR has been $20.59 – $33.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -4.33%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.43%. With a float of $51.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.46%, operating margin of 3.33%, and the pretax margin is 2.97%.

Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Schneider National Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Schneider National Inc is 70.59%, while institutional ownership is 30.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 891,641. In this transaction EVP – General Counsel of this company sold 36,596 shares at a rate of $24.36, taking the stock ownership to the 72,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 36,596 for $24.36, making the entire transaction worth $891,640.

Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.23) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.83% during the next five years compared to -4.33% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Schneider National Inc (SNDR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Looking closely at Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.91%.

During the past 100 days, Schneider National Inc’s (SNDR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.65 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.42. However, in the short run, Schneider National Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.87. Second resistance stands at $25.13. The third major resistance level sits at $25.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.27.

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) Key Stats

There are 175,263K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.31 billion. As of now, sales total 5,291 M while income totals 117,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,421 M while its last quarter net income were 36,000 K.