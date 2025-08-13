Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) is 4.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) on Tuesday, soared 4.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.42. Within the past 52 weeks, SBCF’s price has moved between $21.36 and $31.68.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -5.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.38%. With a float of $86.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1504 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.53%, operating margin of 44.16%, and the pretax margin is 43.57%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida is 1.97%, while institutional ownership is 83.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11 ’24, was worth 645,302. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 21,255 shares at a rate of $30.36, taking the stock ownership to the 126,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 21,255 for $29.38, making the entire transaction worth $624,472.

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.36) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.38% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.72%.

During the past 100 days, Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida’s (SBCF) raw stochastic average was set at 85.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.82 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.23 in the near term. At $29.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.91. The third support level lies at $26.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.53 billion based on 85,985K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 808,990 K and income totals 120,990 K. The company made 217,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 42,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.