SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 290 K

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) stock price down -6.17% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. ICU’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $7.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.62%. With a float of $21.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.18 million.

In an organization with 19 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -4138.79%, and the pretax margin is -3714.72%.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is 4.66%, while institutional ownership is 4.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 4,174. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.42, taking the stock ownership to the 28,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $14,396. This insider now owns 80,000 shares in total.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 47.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.15%.

During the past 100 days, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s (ICU) raw stochastic average was set at 18.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0932 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1085 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6101. However, in the short run, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7733. Second resistance stands at $0.8167. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6567. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6133.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.38 million, the company has a total of 11,204K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 140 K while annual income is -24,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 290 K while its latest quarter income was -3,770 K.