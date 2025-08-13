SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.62%

On Tuesday, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) opened higher 4.55% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. Price fluctuations for SLS have ranged from $0.77 to $2.27 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 45.94%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.67% at the time writing. With a float of $97.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is 2.11%, while institutional ownership is 20.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 14,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.48, taking the stock ownership to the 20,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $33,800. This insider now owns 30,400 shares in total.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.13) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.28% during the next five years compared to 45.94% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS)

The latest stats from [SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc, SLS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.5 million was inferior to 2.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.96%.

During the past 100 days, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s (SLS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0966 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1253 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7633, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3711. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4767. The third support level lies at $1.4433 if the price breaches the second support level.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) Key Stats

There are currently 99,777K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 160.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -30,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,810 K.