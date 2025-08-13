Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) average volume reaches $1.09M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) stock price up 4.39% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $76.33. SIG’s price has ranged from $45.55 to $106.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.11%. With a float of $39.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.40 million.

The firm has a total of 27595 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.38%, operating margin of 1.62%, and the pretax margin is 1.65%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Luxury Goods Industry. The insider ownership of Signet Jewelers Ltd is 4.37%, while institutional ownership is 114.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 527,919. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,000 for $77.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,165,200.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Signet Jewelers Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Signet Jewelers Ltd, SIG], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.68%.

During the past 100 days, Signet Jewelers Ltd’s (SIG) raw stochastic average was set at 77.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.58 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.22. The third major resistance level sits at $84.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.05.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.28 billion, the company has a total of 41,150K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,704 M while annual income is 61,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,542 M while its latest quarter income was 33,500 K.