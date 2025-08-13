Skechers U S A, Inc (SKX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.24%

Skechers U S A, Inc (NYSE: SKX) on Tuesday, plunged -0.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $62.91. Within the past 52 weeks, SKX’s price has moved between $44.50 and $78.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 13.08% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.03%. With a float of $116.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.67%, operating margin of 8.89%, and the pretax margin is 9.4%.

Skechers U S A, Inc (SKX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Skechers U S A, Inc is 22.45%, while institutional ownership is 83.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24 ’25, was worth 496,536. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,994 for $56.63, making the entire transaction worth $622,619.

Skechers U S A, Inc (SKX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.16) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.64% during the next five years compared to 13.08% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Skechers U S A, Inc (NYSE: SKX) Trading Performance Indicators

Skechers U S A, Inc (SKX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.29 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 148.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skechers U S A, Inc (SKX)

Skechers U S A, Inc (NYSE: SKX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.23%.

During the past 100 days, Skechers U S A, Inc’s (SKX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.97 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.99 in the near term. At $63.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.65. The third support level lies at $62.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Skechers U S A, Inc (NYSE: SKX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.41 billion based on 149,603K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,969 M and income totals 639,470 K. The company made 2,440 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 170,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.