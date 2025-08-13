SOC (Sable Offshore Corp) dropped -2.10 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) on Tuesday, plunged -2.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $29.09. Within the past 52 weeks, SOC’s price has moved between $14.08 and $35.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 86.51%. With a float of $75.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 161 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.11%, operating margin of 87.18%, and the pretax margin is -73.09%.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sable Offshore Corp is 23.51%, while institutional ownership is 59.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 3,674,506. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 167,175 shares at a rate of $21.98, taking the stock ownership to the 9,933,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 143,806 for $25.37, making the entire transaction worth $3,648,358. This insider now owns 10,100,569 shares in total.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.56) by -0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.57 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

Looking closely at Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.16%.

During the past 100 days, Sable Offshore Corp’s (SOC) raw stochastic average was set at 65.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.23. However, in the short run, Sable Offshore Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.55. Second resistance stands at $30.61. The third major resistance level sits at $31.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.93.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.79 billion based on 89,413K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -629,070 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -109,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.