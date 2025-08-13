Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.6 million

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) kicked off on Tuesday, up 7.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.2. Over the past 52 weeks, SPRO has traded in a range of $0.51-$3.22.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 17.67%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.45%. With a float of $37.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 99.99%, operating margin of -213.48%, and the pretax margin is -203.45%.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Spero Therapeutics Inc is 33.45%, while institutional ownership is 19.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 05 ’25, was worth 44,099. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 56,537 shares at a rate of $0.78, taking the stock ownership to the 741,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 05 ’25, when Company’s CFO & CBO sold 20,689 for $0.78, making the entire transaction worth $16,137. This insider now owns 724,720 shares in total.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.36) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.97% during the next five years compared to 17.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spero Therapeutics Inc’s (SPRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)

Looking closely at Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.08%.

During the past 100 days, Spero Therapeutics Inc’s (SPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 68.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.35. However, in the short run, Spero Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.42. Second resistance stands at $2.49. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.08.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 131.95 million has total of 55,911K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,980 K in contrast with the sum of -68,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,870 K and last quarter income was -13,870 K.