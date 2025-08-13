Spire Global Inc (SPIR) kicked off at the price of $10.03: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) opened higher 5.03% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.55. Price fluctuations for SPIR have ranged from $6.26 to $21.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 26.67%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.95% at the time writing. With a float of $23.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 447 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.64%, operating margin of -82.59%, and the pretax margin is -98.26%.

Spire Global Inc (SPIR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc is 23.81%, while institutional ownership is 41.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 227,125. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 20,799 shares at a rate of $10.92, taking the stock ownership to the 1,593,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,716 for $12.06, making the entire transaction worth $93,055.

Spire Global Inc (SPIR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/30/2024, the company posted -0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.28) by -0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.95% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spire Global Inc (SPIR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc (SPIR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.65 million, its volume of 0.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.60%.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.30 in the near term. At $10.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.86.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

There are currently 31,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 326.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,450 K according to its annual income of -102,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,880 K and its income totaled -20,660 K.