SPWH (Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc) dropped -5.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) was -5.14% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. A 52-week range for SPWH has been $0.92 – $4.33.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.08%. With a float of $36.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.96%, operating margin of -1.43%, and the pretax margin is -2.51%.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc is 5.85%, while institutional ownership is 60.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 75,006. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND CEO of this company bought 24,002 shares at a rate of $3.12, taking the stock ownership to the 1,037,323 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 75,000 for $2.68, making the entire transaction worth $201,000. This insider now owns 339,886 shares in total.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.09) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Looking closely at Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.18%.

During the past 100 days, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s (SPWH) raw stochastic average was set at 65.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.30. However, in the short run, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.32. Second resistance stands at $3.50. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.71.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) Key Stats

There are 38,318K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 120.32 million. As of now, sales total 1,198 M while income totals -33,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 249,100 K while its last quarter net income were -21,250 K.