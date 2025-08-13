Steelcase, Inc (SCS) 20 Days SMA touches 30.60%: The odds favor the bear

Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.96. Over the past 52 weeks, SCS has traded in a range of $9.31-$17.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -9.38%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.46%. With a float of $91.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.44%, operating margin of 5.16%, and the pretax margin is 4.32%.

Steelcase, Inc (SCS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Steelcase, Inc is 20.80%, while institutional ownership is 74.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11 ’25, was worth 127,546. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 11 ’25, when Company’s VP, Chief Operations Officer sold 12,000 for $10.63, making the entire transaction worth $127,546. This insider now owns 127,912 shares in total.

Steelcase, Inc (SCS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/31/2024, the organization reported 0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.37) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.46% per share during the next fiscal year.

Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Steelcase, Inc’s (SCS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 123.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steelcase, Inc (SCS)

Looking closely at Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.05%.

During the past 100 days, Steelcase, Inc’s (SCS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.51. However, in the short run, Steelcase, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.37. Second resistance stands at $16.55. The third major resistance level sits at $16.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.59.

Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.16 billion has total of 114,641K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,166 M in contrast with the sum of 120,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 779,000 K and last quarter income was 13,600 K.

