StepStone Group Inc (STEP) with a beta value of 1.37 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ: STEP) on Tuesday, soared 4.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $58.53. Within the past 52 weeks, STEP’s price has moved between $39.79 and $69.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.14%. With a float of $69.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.55 million.

The firm has a total of 1130 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.02%, operating margin of -23.81%, and the pretax margin is -21.94%.

StepStone Group Inc (STEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of StepStone Group Inc is 11.79%, while institutional ownership is 91.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25 ’25, was worth 612,800. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $61.28, taking the stock ownership to the 60,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 30,000 for $61.11, making the entire transaction worth $1,833,300.

StepStone Group Inc (STEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.46) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.14% per share during the next fiscal year.

StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ: STEP) Trading Performance Indicators

StepStone Group Inc (STEP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.16 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of StepStone Group Inc (STEP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [StepStone Group Inc, STEP], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.34%.

During the past 100 days, StepStone Group Inc’s (STEP) raw stochastic average was set at 88.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.10 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.91. The third major resistance level sits at $64.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.27.

StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ: STEP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.24 billion based on 116,418K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,175 M and income totals -179,560 K. The company made 364,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.