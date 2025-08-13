Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.14% last month.

On Tuesday, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) was 11.53% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.84. A 52-week range for SNCY has been $8.10 – $18.59.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 3.58% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.29%. With a float of $46.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.32 million.

In an organization with 3141 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.32%, operating margin of 10.09%, and the pretax margin is 6.96%.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc is 12.18%, while institutional ownership is 112.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 10,904. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer & SVP of this company sold 893 shares at a rate of $12.21, taking the stock ownership to the 26,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer & SVP sold 394 for $11.75, making the entire transaction worth $4,631. This insider now owns 27,692 shares in total.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.06) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.85% during the next five years compared to 3.58% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was better than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.10%.

During the past 100 days, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s (SNCY) raw stochastic average was set at 64.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.61 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.32. However, in the short run, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.56. Second resistance stands at $13.03. The third major resistance level sits at $13.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.42. The third support level lies at $9.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) Key Stats

There are 53,316K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 644.60 million. As of now, sales total 1,076 M while income totals 52,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 263,620 K while its last quarter net income were 6,580 K.