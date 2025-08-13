Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) kicked off at the price of $48.97: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) stock price up 4.01% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $47.08. SNV’s price has ranged from $35.94 to $61.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -2.64%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.77%. With a float of $137.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4775 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.27%, operating margin of 27.29%, and the pretax margin is 27.29%.

Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Synovus Financial Corp is 0.73%, while institutional ownership is 87.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 47,790. In this transaction EVP and Chief Risk Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $47.79, taking the stock ownership to the 27,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,074 for $46.44, making the entire transaction worth $49,877. This insider now owns 41,172 shares in total.

Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.33% during the next five years compared to -2.64% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Synovus Financial Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

Looking closely at Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.83%.

During the past 100 days, Synovus Financial Corp’s (SNV) raw stochastic average was set at 51.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.57 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.45. However, in the short run, Synovus Financial Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.56. Second resistance stands at $50.16. The third major resistance level sits at $51.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.12.

Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.80 billion, the company has a total of 138,804K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,433 M while annual income is 482,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 905,780 K while its latest quarter income was 217,720 K.