TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) kicked off at the price of $32.48: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT) on Tuesday, plunged -12.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.07. Within the past 52 weeks, TATT’s price has moved between $13.57 and $38.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 61.44%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.75%. With a float of $11.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 634 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.41%, operating margin of 9.03%, and the pretax margin is 8.06%.

TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TAT Technologies Ltd is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 50.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 18 ’25, was worth 67,288. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,657 for $25.86, making the entire transaction worth $120,430.

TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.37% during the next five years compared to 61.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT) Trading Performance Indicators

TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.42 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT)

Looking closely at TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.03%.

During the past 100 days, TAT Technologies Ltd’s (TATT) raw stochastic average was set at 59.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.92 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.45. However, in the short run, TAT Technologies Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.25. Second resistance stands at $36.02. The third major resistance level sits at $37.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.81.

TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 418.58 million based on 12,565K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 152,120 K and income totals 11,170 K. The company made 42,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.