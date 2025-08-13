Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) is expecting 84.14% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) opened higher 11.13% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Price fluctuations for TNYA have ranged from $0.36 to $4.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -15.48% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.32% at the time writing. With a float of $134.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.98 million.

The firm has a total of 97 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is 17.51%, while institutional ownership is 27.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 615. In this transaction SVP, Finance of this company sold 1,390 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 98,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,937 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,300. This insider now owns 171,856 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.37) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.15% during the next five years compared to -15.48% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, TNYA], we can find that recorded value of 1.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.70%.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 67.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0602 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0551 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6730, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1337. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7873. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8177. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8763. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6983, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6397. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6093.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

There are currently 162,976K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 123.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -111,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -23,280 K.