Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.1 million

On Tuesday, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) was 3.25% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $462.39. A 52-week range for TMO has been $385.46 – $627.88.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 12.52%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.96%. With a float of $376.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $377.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 125000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.58%, operating margin of 18.38%, and the pretax margin is 16.24%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 91.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 4,518,216. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $451.82, taking the stock ownership to the 115,174 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 8,000 for $454.45, making the entire transaction worth $3,635,567. This insider now owns 115,174 shares in total.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 5.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 5.25) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.18% during the next five years compared to 12.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.28, a number that is poised to hit 5.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.5 million, its volume of 1.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.91%.

During the past 100 days, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s (TMO) raw stochastic average was set at 65.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.03 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 13.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $429.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $486.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $483.43 in the near term. At $489.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $500.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $466.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $454.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $448.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) Key Stats

There are 377,612K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 180.28 billion. As of now, sales total 42,879 M while income totals 6,335 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,855 M while its last quarter net income were 1,616 M.