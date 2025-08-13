ThredUp Inc (TDUP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 44.52% last month.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) on Tuesday, soared 4.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.84. Within the past 52 weeks, TDUP’s price has moved between $0.50 and $11.00.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -7.65% over the past five years. With a float of $94.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1630 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 85.64%, operating margin of -8.94%, and the pretax margin is -7.92%.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ThredUp Inc is 23.54%, while institutional ownership is 49.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 4,026,618. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 406,372 shares at a rate of $9.91, taking the stock ownership to the 763,764 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 158,514 for $10.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,616,859. This insider now owns 1,170,136 shares in total.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.15) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.65% during the next five years compared to -7.65% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) Trading Performance Indicators

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.96 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 754.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.93%.

During the past 100 days, ThredUp Inc’s (TDUP) raw stochastic average was set at 91.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.50 in the near term. At $10.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.61. The third support level lies at $9.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.27 billion based on 118,247K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 260,030 K and income totals -76,990 K. The company made 77,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.